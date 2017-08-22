Nair, bowlers help India A level series

Karun Nair slammed a brilliant 90 as India A beat South Africa A by six wickets to win the second unofficial Test match at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Set a target of 223 runs to win, Nair scored a patient 90 with Ravikumar Samarth scoring a fine half-century at the top.

With this win, India leveled the series after South Africa won the first Test by a whopping 235 runs.

Runs were hard to come for Nair as in the first innings the India A skipper managed to score just one run off 36 balls. That not only dented his confidence but also sucked out the momentum from an in-form Shreyas Iyer. With scores of just 15 and 30 under his belt, Nair finally responded with a fitting 90 and help India A polish off the chase.

The win, however, was set up by the India A bowlers as Ankit Rajpoot and Shahbaz Nadeem shared six wickets among themselves. South Africa began the day on 138 for the loss of four wickets but were soon bundled out for 177. Both Ankit and Shahbaz bowled well in tandem and kept picking wickets. Stephen Cook carried his bat through with an unbeaten 70 as the South African lower order failed to show any resistance. In reply, India A lost Sudip Chatterjee early with just 36 runs on board. Shreyas Iyer soon returned back to the hut as India A were left in a spot of bother. However, Samarth and Nair rebuild the chase and kept the South Africans at bay with an important 74-run stand. Dane Piedt dismissed Samarth who scored a 90-ball 55. Although Nair lost his partner, Ankit Bawne played the perfect foil and forged a match-winning 93-run stand. Nair fell with India needing just two runs to win but Hanuma Vihari sealed the deal with a boundary. Brief Scores: India A 276 (R Samarth 77, Dane Piedt 4-70) & 226/4 (Karun Nair 90) beat South Africa A 322 (Stephen Cook 98, Shahbaz Nadeem 4-118) & 177 (Cook 70*, Ankit Rajpoot 3-15) by six wickets.