Narinder Batra elected IOA president

International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief Narinder Batra was elected the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in an Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday.

He will succeed N Ramachandran from Tamil Nadu.

Batra was elected unopposed as his competent Anil Khanna, former All India Tennis Association (AITA) president, had already withdrawn his candidature for the post, citing that he wants to keep the IOA family united and thus will support Batra for the job.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Mehta was re-elected secretary general for a four-year term while Anandedhwar Pandey was elected as Treasurer.

However, the elections are under some uncertainty as the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that the results will be subject to the final outcome of an application pending before it. A plea from advocate and sports activist Rahul Mehra has sought an interim stay on the election on the basis that it was being held in violation of the sports code. The court had earlier refused to pass any interim order and interfere in the elections.