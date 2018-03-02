'Need Kohli's aggression, Dhoni's calmness to lift World Cup again'

The 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev strongly feels that India will require both current skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calmness to lift the trophy once again.

"If you can have the combination there is nothing wrong because you need to have somebody on the field who is calm and quiet and also understands the game and somebody who is very aggressive," opined Kapil on the Kohli-Dhoni combination.

"But if everybody is very aggressive, then it's difficult. And again if everyone is calm, then also it is difficult. So if you can have a combination of both aggression and calmness, I think it will help the team," pointed out the former India skipper in a chat with news agency PTI.

Kapil also commended Team India for playing terrific cricket to bounce back in the limited overs series after a disappointing outing in the first two Tests in South Africa. "They (India) could have done better in the Test series but they ended really well. They won hands down in the shorter formats in South Africa, which we never did in the past. It was outstanding display. Had they played the first two Tests, a little better it could have been a different story altogether," said Kapil. Kapil was also all praise for India's latest spin twins - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzhvendra Chahal. "Virat was brilliant but I think the wrist spinners have really done a great job. Just a year back (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin, two top-class cricketers, were there but now they are not getting a chance and that shows the depth of Indian cricket at the moment," "It's amazing how despite some top cricketers like Sachin, Rahul, Sehwag, Laxman retiring in the last 5-6 years, this Indian team has bounced back so quickly and that's a good sign for Indian cricket," added the 59-year-old. With a settled line-up in all three formats, Kapil believes the current Indian side under Kohli has the ability to do well in England and Australia. "His character shows that he believes he can do it but for that he has to work very hard. As a captain, you have to take the team along with you and if he can do it, there is no reason why India cannot win in England and Australia. I have no doubt this team can do that but they have to work very hard," signed off Kapil. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device