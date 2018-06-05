Nervous Rashid Khan awaits India Test

Rashid Khan, one the heroes of the just-concluded IPL, is nervous about his debut against India in the historic Test, starting June 14 in Bengaluru.

Rashid proved to be a handful for most batsmen in his four overs throughout IPL Season 11.

With less than 10 days to go for the one-off Test match, the Afghan teenager has said that he is prepared for the "test of patience" that awaits him in Afghanistan's five-day debut against India.

"Being a Test cricketer is not a lot different to playing ODIs and T20s," the 19-year-old Rashid, the world's No.1 T20 bowler, told news agency PTI.

"I have done well in whatever four-day opportunities that I have got. If I make changes in my bowling thinking about the Test, it will not be good for me. I will bowl with the same speed I have been bowling so far. "I have to make sure that I don't panic. I know there will be a phase where I won't pick up a wicket for 20 overs. And I could pick up two in two overs. It is Test cricket," he explained. "It is going to be a test of patience. There is a possibility that I might end up being wicketless," he conceded. The youngster made his debut in October 2015 and has remained a mystery spinner since then. "Last two months, in fact last two years have been very good for me. Since I have joined the national team, I got the success that I wanted. I am very happy with that. I am enjoying the game and that is why I am doing well. "I never thought in my life that I would be able to achieve so much in such a short time. It is like a dream," he said. Sachin Tendulkar, during the IPL, called Rashid the world's best T20 bowler right now. "Sachin's tweet was unreal. I kept on thinking for hours what to reply to him. I was really happy. Virat also praised me a lot and Dhoni also during the course of the IPL. It lifts your confidence a lot when they compliment you," he said. Along with the other Afghani bowler who too impressed during the IPL, Mujeeb Zadran, before getting injured in the second half of the tournament, the spin duo is expected to make a mark in the Test match against India. "We back each other. Whether it is Mohamad Nabi, who is a senior player, and Mujeeb. We share whatever knowledge we have. Mujeeb has been superb and amazing so far. He has lots of skills and in future, he will be able to do even better." With Agency Inputs