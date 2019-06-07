New Zealand to host India for a full series in 2020

India and New Zealand will lock horns in five T20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals, and two Test matches, from January 24 to March 4, 2020.

The feature of this series includes a World Test Championship clash between the world number one and two ranked teams and the return to Eden Park for an intensive period of white ball cricket.

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) investment in the "A" team programme will continue to build momentum when India A arrive in mid-January to play three 50-over games and two four-day Tests at Hagley Oval and Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

NZC chief executive David White said the second T20I against India on January 26 - part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park - is still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland Council. "This is a notified consent process and I had really encouraged the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game, which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion," he said in an NZC statement.