Neymar breaks down after coach Tite comes in defence

Brazilian footballer Neymar broke into tears during a press conference after coach Tite came in robust defence of the PSG star over his rift with manager Unai Emery.

In a media address, following his country's victory over Japan on Friday, Tite rejected the rumours that Neymar has fallen out with the PSG manager.

"People always said I had problems with Neymar. We are sick of hearing that. I can say he has personality and character," the Guardian quoted Tite, as saying.

The coach added that one has to be careful while talking about others' character.

"I can talk about Neymar's character, nature, and big heart," he said. Neymar, 25, also denied all such news and said, "I talked to Tite, this is something that has hurt me little by little. I don't like made up stories."