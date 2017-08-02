Neymar tells teammates he is leaving, radio says moving to PSG

1/2 PSG going to La Liga offices this afternoon. La Liga say they will NOT accept €220m payment to trigger Neymar release clause

Having matured into one of the finest players in the world and finished third in the 2015 Ballon d’Or vote, Neymar signed a new Barcelona contract to 2021 in October in which his buy-out clause was raised to 222 million euros ($263 million).

over the years messi did so much for neymar pic.twitter.com/ZV4gkkW0Lp — abdullah. (@TurnLikeCruyff) August 2, 2017

Barcelona tweeted shortly after the radio report that Neymar, who has been with the Spanish club since June 2013, did not train on Wednesday with the permission of the coach.

In another twitter posting restricted to the sports press, the club said he was leaving but gave no further details. That tweet was confirmed to Reuters by a spokeswomen.

A PSG spokesman declined to comment.

Neymar signed for Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos for 57.1 million euros, although it was later revealed the cost was closer to 100 million euros.

The transfer butterfly effect



Neymar to PSG

Coutinho to Barca

Mbappe to Madrid

Bale to Man Utd

Sissoko stays at Spurs because nobody cares. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 2, 2017

Neymar: Only Lionel Messi (54) has made more accurate through balls than Neymar (18) in the last two La Liga seasons pic.twitter.com/WdmnXadoRW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 2, 2017

