Neymar`s dinner date with `friend` Demi Lovato

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar recently stepped out for a dinner date with singer Demi Lovato at the Ambassador Casino in London.

The duo had a fun night out together following Neymar's appearance in Brazil's goalless draw against England in an international friendly match.

Neymar and Demi were also joined by TV host Layla Anna-Lee for the dinner.

While the outing has been sparking dating rumours, it seems the pair is just friends, the TMZ reported.

Neymar was quick to preemptively dismiss the dating rumours as he took to Instagram and posted a photo with a trio, captioning, "My friends girls." Neymar had stunned the Barcelona during the summer when he decided to switch to the PSG for a whopping amount of 222 million Euros. Demi Lovato and Neymar were spotted hanging out in London last night. pic.twitter.com/qRM0LIUbvR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2017 The five-year deal for the Brazilian smashed the previous record set when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for 89 million Euros in August 2016. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device