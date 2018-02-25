Nidahas T20I Tri-series: Rohit to lead; Kohli, Dhoni rested - Complete Squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday named the Indian squad for Nidahas Trophy 2018 to be played in Sri Lanka. The T20I tournament also features Bangladesh as the third team. All matches will be held at R Premadasa Stadium from March 6-18.

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad and Shikhar Dhawan will be his deputy.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)