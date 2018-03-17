Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh players break dressing room door?

Bangladesh players, whose conduct in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy has been questionable, may have landed themselves into more trouble after a camera caught a number of the visiting players racing down the steps in front of their dressing room with shards of glass strewn everywhere on Friday night.

The ill-tempered final over overshadowed Mahmudullah's heroic efforts (43 not out off 18 balls) that secured a thrilling two-wicket victory for Bangladesh knocking hosts Sri Lanka out of the tournament.

Apparently, match referee Chris Broad has seen the footage and spoke to the catering staff who have reportedly named the player responsible. Reports suggest that Broad might not consider those statements as fact for the purpose of his work and has asked for footage to ascertain the identity of the person responsible. Bangladesh's team management has reportedly offered to pay for the damage according to ESPNCricinfo. Watch: When Shakib Al Hasan called back his players in the dramatic final over Earlier, there were ugly scenes when Sri Lanka players clashed with a Bangladesh substitute, who was on the field to deliver drinks. He was pushed as a group of Sri Lanka fielders followed him to the boundary. Umpires will also study the footage of the closing stages before deciding whether to press charges. And media reports say that the ground staff too would submit a report to match referee Broad before 12 noon on Saturday. Bangladesh will meet India in Sunday's final of the Twenty20 tri-series.