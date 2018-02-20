Nidahas Trophy: India-Sri Lanka-Bangladesh T20I Tri-Series - Complete Schedule

India will take on Sri Lanka in the opener of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International tri-series tournament, starting on March 6.

Apart from India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will also be participating in the three-nation tournament.

As per the schedule released on the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) website the tournament - named Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round-robin format where in which the three teams play each other twice. The top two teams will lock horns in the title clash on March 18.

The tournament has been organised to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence. "70 years is a long journey, and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated. We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket," said SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala while announcing the tournament. The matches will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be telecast in India by DSPORT. The Complete Schedule is as follows: March 6: Sri Lanka v India

March 8: Bangladesh v India

March 10: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 12: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: India v Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

March 18: Final