No opening ceremony at IPL 2019, says CoA

The Indian Premier League will not have an opening ceremony this year. This, after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket decided to allocate the money set aside for it to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The cash-rich T20 league has been known for its ceremonies which are a heady mix glitz and glamour with Bollywood stars performing each year. This time around, as a mark of respect to the slain CRPF men, the action will only start with the first match on March 23.

"We will not have any inaugural function for the IPL and the money budgeted for that goes to the martyrs' families," said Committee of Administrators chairman Vinod Rai. BCCI acting president CK Khanna had officially made the proposal to donate at least Rs 5 crore for the martyr's families. "I am very happy that CoA has taken a good call to donate the money for martyrs' families. Since the entire budget allocated for the IPL opening ceremony is being donated for a noble cause, the amount is expected to be significantly more than Rs 5 crore," Khanna said. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener.