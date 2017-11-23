No time for prep, Kohli blames management

Scorecard: 2nd Test | IND vs SL - Schedule | Full Coverage

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday admitted that the management's poor planning affects the team's performance and they are put under scanner for poor results.

Ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, the skipper said that the team is using the ongoing series against the Islanders as a build-up to the upcoming series in South Africa as they have no time to prepare for it otherwise.

India will fly out to South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is, just two days after hosting the current series against Sri Lanka.

Kohli told media, "Unfortunately we get only two days before we fly to South Africa, after this series gets over. So we have no choice than to be in game situation and think of what's coming ahead for us. Had we got a month off, ideally, we would have done proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario. But we have to make do with what we have."

He said that people start judging players for their poor performance but they do not consider the time given to the cricketers to prepare for the game.

"As usual, cramped for time, which I think we need to assess in future because we very easily assess the team when we go abroad, but we don't look at how many days we got to prepare before we go to a particular place to play. Everyone starts judging players when results come after Test matches," he opined.

Kohli, 29, added that the game should be fair where the players get to prepare the way they want to and then are entitled to be criticised.

India will play their second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Friday.

