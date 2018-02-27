Not looking at IPL for an India comeback: Ashwin

India senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin insisted that he is not looking at the upcoming IPL for an India comeback and that he has a big responsibility of leading the Kings XI Punjab side.

Ashwin, who was appointed as skipper of the Punjab franchise ahead of Yuvraj Singh said that he is ready to don the captaincy hat.

"I am not looking at this IPL for an India comeback. I go into the IPL with a mindset that I have every year. This season I have a big responsibility (captaining KXIP) and I am ready for the challenge. I am not looking for anything else. It (India comeback) will happen if it has to," Ashwin said.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have lost their limited overs spots to Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as the Indian team management preferred the two young wrist-spinners rather than banking on the senior spinners. However, a good show in the IPL can turn the tide in Ashwin's favour. But, Ashwin's big challenge is to lead the side filled with seniors like Yuvraj, Aaron Finch and Chris Gayle. "Having played international cricket for close to 10 years, I don't think I will have an issue (handling the senior players). I am also one of them. It is a strong squad and I feel all the big names you have mentioned will play an integral role," he said. The franchise had plenty of captaincy options but went for Ashwin, who took no time to accept the challenge. Team mentor Virender Sehwag too has said that he wanted a bowler to be the leader. "I see it as a natural progression having played cricket for so long at the top level. I have always felt I had it in me to be the captain. It is really exciting," the 31-year-old said. He might be a veteran but the Tamil Nadu tweaker is excited to learn from 16-year-old spin sensation Mujeeb Zadran, from Afghanistan. "I have heard great things about him and I am looking forward to bowling alongside him and hopefully learn a trick or two," he said. The newly-appointed Punjab skipper, however, admitted that it will be a different experience to not don the yellow jersey. "It was special to play for CSK all those years but now it is about doing the job for the team which went after me in the auction. All I can say is that it will be special to go back and play at Chepauk," Ashwin signed off.