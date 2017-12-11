Not Milan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to tie the knot in Tuscany?

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their respective families, took off to Italy in the wee hours of Friday. While the initial speculation was that Kohli and Sharma were getting married in Milan, it now emerges that one of the historic destination wedding properties in the South Italy, which is actually four hours from Milan will be hosting their big day.

Media reports suggest that Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany is completely booked till December 13, when Virat and Anushka are expected to take the next big step.

Three years ago, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Bride, Anushka said that if she were to have a destination wedding, it would be in 'somewhere like a vineyard perhaps' and Borgo Finocchieto fits that description.

Reportedly, the resort can accommodate 44 people in 22 rooms. While it is believed that no cricketer has been invited, Sachin Tendulkar seems to have made the list of the couple's closest circle to attend the private ceremony. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan too are among the very few people expected to be there.

Further reports add that the heritage resort is set to get its taste of Punjabi flavour as a team of bhangra dancers have arrived and staying in nearby Bibbiano.

Having skipped the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Kohli will be joining the squad for the South Africa tour at the end of the end. Anushka on her part has also requested her filmmaker not to schedule any dates in December.

Reports also suggest that Anushka's family guru, Maharaj Anant Baba has also left for Italy.

After the wedding, the couple would host a reception in Mumbai where celebreties from cricket and Bollywood would be attending the reception. It is learnt that a five-star hotel in south Mumbai has been booked for their reception. Two dates -- December 21 and December 26 are doing the rounds for the reception in Mumbai.

Earlier, Anushka and her family members were dogged by questions on rumours about her wedding to Kohli as they made their way into the airport to take off reportedly for Italy.

Anushka was photographed at the Mumbai airport late on Thursday night along with her parents Colonel Ajay Kumar and Ashima Sharma, and her brother Karnesh. .

But Anushka's spokesperson told IANS: "Anushka has gone on a break."

The actress' family members kept mum as they made their way into the airport.

"Any statement sir? Is Anushka getting married?" a reporter asked Anushka's father, but was met with a stoic silence.

Her brother Karnesh, who is her partner in their production banner Clean Slate Films, was questioned: "What do you have to say about the rumours about Virat and Anushka getting married?"

"Nothing," he said.

"Why are you all hiding it? Are they getting married or not?" the media persons persisted, but the questions fell on deaf ears.

Even Anushka went straight into the airport without responding to curious minds.

According to reports, Anushka was on board the Swiss Airways flight in Mumbai, and her beau left from Delhi.

While the paparazzi was busy clicking Anushka at Mumbai, the Indian captain quitely reached Delhi airport at around 11.30 pm, and his flight took off at 2.45 am.

Reports further suggest that Kohli was wearing a black jacket and had covered half his face with a hood so that people don't recognize him.

So finally, @imVkohli is going to marry @AnushkaSharma before the South African tour.

Best Wishes!! #virushka -Shaurya D Joshi (@ShauryaDJoshi) December 6, 2017

Kohli, who generally obliges for autographs and photographs this time refused to be clicked even by the security personnel.

Although there is no official confirmation from the couple, reports are doing rounds that wedding is all set to take place in Italy.

Sparks flew between Virat and Anushka when they were shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. Since then, fans have been falling in love with their displays of affection and their denials. Watch:

Sources also said Kohli will soon be applying for a partner visa in the 'wife' category for Team India's tour of South Africa that will be held early next year.

The Indian captain had opted for rest after the Test series and this might well be the reason why Kohli wanted a break before embarking on the important tour of South Africa.

In place of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka, starting December 10.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted at Anushka's house last week fuelling specualtions that he might design the bridal wear.

Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team, has applied for leave during the same period, citing a wedding. The coach added that he would be attending the wedding of his 'nephew'.

"Delhi will be playing the semi-final of the CK Nayudu Trophy after quite some time, but coach Rajkumar Sharma requested for leave as he has some family commitments. Robin Singh Jr will stand in for him in this game," a DDCA official told a news website.

A very Happy Diwali to everyone. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Much needed break with my A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

Earlier, Kohli had said in a chat show that former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan had been a constant guide.

"A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Mr. Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don't try to hide it because you'll stress yourself. And on top of that you're in a relationship, you're not doing anything wrong," Kohli had said.

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

"I'm actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak. And he told me the right thing to do so I've followed it ever since."

"Luckily I have never tried to change myself over the years. But the flip has been because of her. That period in England in 2014. Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated.

Anushka and Virat at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception last night #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

"Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time... And then Australia happened (the tour in 2014-15 when Kohli scored four hundreds in four Tests) and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she also faced a lot of flak. We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour. I thought, if you don't think this is right then no one can be in a relationship. According to you all -- either get married or remain single. How can that be?" he said.

Sparks flew between Virat and Anushka when they were shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. Since then, fans have been falling in love with their displays of affection and their denials.

Well, the news of the couple's marriage broke last December and turned out to be false. However, this time, something might just happen.

