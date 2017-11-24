Nupur Nagar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar begin new innings together

​India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got married to his lady love Nupur Nagar in an intimate ceremony in Meerut on Thursday.

Wedding Photos: Bhuvi begins a new innings with Nupur

The 27-year-old, who has taken some time off from the ongoing Sri Lanka Test Series, announced his wedding date in a video posted by fellow player Shikhar Dhawan immediately after the opening Test in Kolkata.

Kumar's marriage celebrations had started days back and some images and videos of his mehndi ceremony were also released by his fan clubs. The right-arm bowler, got engaged in a ceremony in Greater Noida on October 24 and with India's hectic overseas schedule to begin early next year, his family arranged the marriage in short notice. Bhuvneshwar's wedding reception is expected to be held in Bulandshahar on November 26 and on November 30 in New Delhi. Here's wishing Bhuvi and Nupur a happy innings together! Images Courtesy: @BhuviKingdom With agency inputs