Olivier, Ngidi added to Proteas squad for second India Test

Johannesburg: The fast bowling pair of Duanne Olivier and uncapped Lungi Ngidi has been added to the 14-member South Africa squad for the second Test against India, beginning January 13 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The duo has been included in the Test squad after fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against the Virat Kohli-led side due to a heel injury.

Steyn sustained significant damage to his left heel when he unfortunately landed awkwardly in the foot-holes during his side's 72-run win over India in the opening Test at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Confirming the news, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson said that Olivier and 21-year-old Ngidi would be available for selection in the second Test. The coach, however, added that he felt sad for Steyn as he had done a lot of hard work to get back on track. "I felt really sorry for Dale because he had done a lot of hard work to get back to where he was and it was a new injury," Sport24 quoted Gibson, as saying. "I've heard a lot of good things about Lungi Ngidi and I've seen him on TV. We'll add him to the squad and then when we get to Pretoria and have a couple of training days we will have a look and make a decision," he added. It should be noted that the ongoing series was Steyn's first Test since November 2016 after recovering from a career-threatening shoulder injury against Australia. Olivier has appeared in five Tests for South Africa-- all of them in 2017, Ngidi has played three T20Is since making his international debut in a match against Sri Lanka last year. Currently, both of them are playing in the domestic one-day cup and that the two will compete with allrounders Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo for one spot in the Playing XI. South Africa squad for second Test: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.