Olympic Football Qualifiers: Indian women drawn with Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal in Round 2

The Indian women's football team has been drawn with Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal in Group A for Round 2 of the 2020 AFC Olympic Qualifying event to be held between April 1 and April 9, 2019 in Myanmar.

The team has already faced Indonesia in two friendlies in Jakarta, before the ongoing Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar, where it has taken on all the other teams.

The Indians had a disappointing outing at the Gold Cup, losing 1-2 to Nepal and going down 0-2 against Myanmar on Wednesday. The two defeats thus ended India's campaign at the four-nation tournament.

India were also clubbed with Nepal and Myanmar in Round 1 of the Olympic qualifiers, with Bangladesh being the fourth team on that occasion. India had drawn Nepal 1-1, beat Bangladesh 7-1 and had lost 1-2 to Myanmar in Round 1, but the 4 points were enough for them to progress to Round 2. Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Palestine were already selected as hosts for the respective groups, even before the draw was made. The three group winners from Round 2 of the qualifiers will join Australia, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, China and Thailand in the final round of qualifiers, from where four teams will join hosts Japan as Asia's five representatives in the women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020.