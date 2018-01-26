'On a treacherous pitch, Kohli batted like a dada'

Image Courtesy: BCCI

As the nation celebrates its 69th Republic Day, skipper Virat Kohli contributed with a fighting 41 to keep India in the hunt on the third day of the final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.

'On a treacherous pitch, @imVkohli has batted like a dada', tweeted', @cricketwallah.

That perhaps, summarised the way the determined India skipper approached his innings after Morne Morkel dismissed anchorman Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session.

Along with Kohli, valiant innings from Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India set South Africa a stiff 241-run target.

Mohammed Shami gave India a flying start by removing Aiden Markram early. However, controversy soon followed when Dean Elgar misjudged a back of a length delivery that struck on his helmet grill.



Following which, the umpires halted play as the two captains along with the match referee had a closed door meeting. A furious Kohli walked off clearly disappointed as experts on social media aired their views in support of the Indian camp.

India will feel hard done by if this match is abandoned because they braved it out there. Justice for them would be to award the match to them if play is called off. Far pressurised the curator to make a spicy pitch, but it has backfired on him -Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 26, 2018

When it has come to their batting the wkt is unplayable ...ridiculous , our tailenders were facing Morkel coming around the wkt, that time it was okay?????? - Raj kumar sharma (@rajkumarcricket) January 26, 2018

Two things I will say about this test .. if anyone ever calls this Indian batting line up flat track bullies again they need to be reminded of the skill and bravery they have shown in this innings .. -Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 26, 2018

You don't want anyone getting hurt. This test is now on borrowed time -Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2018

So what’s the difference of this pitch than earlier today? Sunny G is right. If the umpires were going to call it off, then it should have been done earlier.... but India battled through it. Now SA should have to do the same.. sadly Elgar didn’t play it well. -Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2018

During his knock he even achieved a milestone. Kohli is now the leading run-scorer for India in Tests as a captain, ahead of MS Dhoni. The former India skipper had a tally of 3454 runs in 60 Tests (96 innings). Virat has surpassed him in only 35 Tests (57 innings). And eclipsing Dhoni, battling on a pitch that has been more than challenging, is truly inspirational.

Kohli's defiant 41 came off 79 balls before he fell to a brilliant delivery from Kagiso Rabada. The ball pitched around the good length zone, hit a crack and cut back in sharply, Kohli played the line correctly but just left a bit of gap between bat and pad and the ball spotted that. The ball hit the top of Kohli's off stump, much to the delight of Rabada. Kohli stood there in disbelief and then dragged himself off.

The feature of his innings was the way he confidently defended, leaving and driving the ball.

Earlier there were reports that there has been no suggestion from the umpires that the match could be abandoned. The two on-field umpires were involved in a long conversation with both skippers Kohli and Faf du Plessis during the first session. Now it is understood that while they discussed their concern about the divets and trouble areas on the pitch, there was no ultimatum as has been suggested in some parts.

It's also worth noting Law 6.4, which says: 'The pitch shall not be changed during the match unless the umpires decide that it is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue on it and then only with the consent of both captains,' reported Cricbuzz explaining the cricket rule for this situation.

So if there was a particular crack that was threatening the match, they could have tried to fix or fill it during the lunch interval if the captains had consented. Nothing of the sort has been done during this lunch interval, which supports the line that the match is not in jeopardy at this stage.

There has been lot of talk regarding the Wanderers pitch and rightly so. According to many it is a treacherous pitch, but former India player, now a commentator and cricket analyst Murali Kartik feels it is a "tough pitch, not a treacherous one."

That danger spot did quite a bit, one or two deliveries have rapped the gloves of the Indian batsmen.

Back in 1998, the match between England and West Indies was abandoned at Sabina Park in Jamaica as it was a pitch which really threatened batsmen's life and limb.

