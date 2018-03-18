One bad tournament and I'd be on my way out: Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Saturday admitted that one bad tournament could see him on his way out of the team.

"From where I sit, every tournament is important, one bad tournament and I would be on my way out, so every time I have got to be on the top of my game, trying to do as well as I can," the 32 year-old while addressing the media ahead of the final of the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh, in Sri Lanka.

"There is pressure, but I need to be able to handle it, embrace it rather than run away from it," the Chennai-born cricketer said.

Although India may seem to be the better side in the final, in theory at least, Karthik remained wary of their neighbours, who twice beat hosts Sri Lanka to book their spot in the final against India. "They are a team that achieved Test status not many years ago, and have propelled since then. They have done well in recent years, especially in sub-continent conditions they are a very good team, and we are just focused on our routines that have been good for us so far," he said. Talking about the tournament so far, he said, "This tournament has been good, where everyone till number six has been tested so far, and I think we have done a fair job till now." Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka dramatic fashion in the sixth match of the tournament to be confirmed as the second finalists, but the win was marred by a few ugly scenes that erupted in the aftermath of the victory. India and Bangladesh will vie for the trophy in the final, which is to be played on Monday at Colombo at 19:00 hours IST. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device