Ousted from Test squad for Australia, 'Gabbar' has finally moved on

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan stressed that he has "moved on" after feeling sad about his omission from the Test squad for the four-match series in Australia.

IND in AUS: Schedule & Results | Full Coverage

"I was a bit sad, but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy, positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit of off time, and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself, fitter. I am happy, and once I am happy, things go well for me," he added.

The 32-year-old, who was adjudged Player of the Series after the Twenty20 Internationals in Australia, was left out of the 17-member squad named in October, with Murali Vijay, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul included as openers. With 117 runs at a fine strike rate of 182.81, Dhawan in his last four T20I innings has scored 41, 76, 92 and 43 runs. Although Dhawan won't be around, he is backing his side to win the Test series. "We have got a very good chance to win the series here," he said. "We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it's batting, bowling or fielding, and also catching. We have to be consistent, and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia." Meanwhile, with England hosting the upcoming the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup 2019, which begins in six months, Dhawan is confident about having a good record in the limited-overs cricket in England. "I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process, and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back."