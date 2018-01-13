Over 1000 players sign up 2018 IPL Player Auction

The VIVO Indian Premier League Player Registration closed on Friday, Jan 12, 2018, with a whopping 1122 players signing up to be a part of the mega VIVO IPL Player Auction 2018 scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Jan 27-28, 2018.

As has been the trend over the last 10 seasons, world cricket’s top stars and emerging talents have once again converged to add sparkle to the upcoming 11th edition.

The list that has been sent out to the eight IPL franchises has 281 capped players, 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indians and three players from the Associate nations.

A fierce bidding war is expected to break out when Indian stars Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, off spinners R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav and openers KL Rahul and M Vijay go under the hammer. The franchises will leave no stone unturned when Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins come up for VIVO IPL Player Auction 2018. England’s Test captain Joe Root has also thrown his hat into the ring and will be the new entrant to the world’s most popular T20 league. Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder will add the Caribbean flavor to the league. Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka’s entourage that includes Angelo Mathews, the exciting Niroshan Dickwella, and Thisara Perera. Showing his full range of strokes will be Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson, who bowled Mumbai Indians to their third title last season with his final over heroics. Hashim Amla, who hit two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the 10th season will be hoping for a high bid with compatriots Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and speedsters Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Tom Latham from New Zealand will add their charm to the league. The VIVO IPL has always been about the union of talent and opportunity and India U19 captain Prithvi Shaw, Baroda skipper Deepak Hooda, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Basil Thampi will fill up the uncapped players’ slot. Australian D'Arcy Short and youngster Jofra Archer will be hoping to cash in on their recent T20 form. The country-wise breakdown of 282 overseas players is as below: Source: BCCI Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device