Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to tie knot with Nupur

Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to marry fiance Nupur Nagar on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who has taken some time off from the ongoing Sri Lanka Test Series, announced his wedding date in a video posted by fellow player Shikhar Dhawan.

His Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Dhawan teased the pacer for joining the 'married cricketers club'.

Dhawan posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @BhuviOfficial ..????Wish you a very happy married life bro."

Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @imbhuvi ..????Wish you a very happy married life bro..?????? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:45am PST Kumar's marriage celebrations had started days back and some videos of his mehndi ceremony were also released by his fan clubs. The right-arm bowler, who got engaged in a ceremony in Greater Noida on October 24, will tie the knot with Nupur in Meerut. Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.. @nupurnagar ???? A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:54am PDT Bhuvneshwar's wedding reception is expected to be held in Bulandshahar on November 26 and on November 30 in New Delhi. Bhuvneshwar, who is considered one of the best death bowlers in India, grabbed four wickets each in the two innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka and was named man-of-the-match for bowling India to the brink of victory.