Pacer Ishant rubbishes English county move reports

Kandy: India pacer Ishant Sharma rubbished reports of him joining English county cricket side Warwickshire, saying he has not signed for any side let alone any one club.

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

"Contrary to the news rounds through various sites, have not signed Warwickshire or any other county," Ishant, who is part of India's Test squad in Sri Lanka, tweeted.

The 28-year-old has been out of favour in the series which India won 3-0. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been playing ahead of him in the spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the third seaming option. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device