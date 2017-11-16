Pacer Ishant Sharma released from India Test squad

Scorecard: Eden Test | IND vs SL - Schedule | Full Coverage

New Delhi: Senior paceman Ishant Sharma was on Thursday released from the India Test squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which is currently being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 29-year-old seamer will represent Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Maharashtra, starting on Friday, after which he will rejoin the India side for the second Test starting on November 24 at Nagpur.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been released from the Indian Test Team currently playing the first match of the Test series against Sri Lanka in Kolkata," a BCCI statement confirmed.

"Sharma will take part in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy match to be played at the Airforce Complex ground, Palam, New Delhi against Maharashtra. He will rejoin the squad for the Nagpur Test," the statement added.

Ishant, who has played three matches for Delhi taking 12 wickets so far, will take over the reins of the state side from wicketkeeper-bat Rishabh Pant.

