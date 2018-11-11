Pacer Munaf Patel announces retirement from all forms of competitive cricket

Former India pacer Munaf Patel announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on Saturday. Patel who last played international match back in September 2011 against England in an ODI in Cardiff hasn’t even featured in Ranji Trophy since 2016. The last competitive cricket Patel played was in 2017 when he was the part of the Gujarat Lions squad.

"There is no special reason. Age ho chuka hai ["I have aged"], fitness is not the same," Munaf told the Indian Express. "Youngsters are there waiting for chances and it doesn't look nice if I keep hanging on. The main thing is there is no motivation left."

The 35-year old pacer played an important role in India’s winning campaign in the 2011 World Cup where he became the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament by taking 11 wickets in eight matches. Hailing from Ikhar (a small village in Gujarat), Patel played 86 internationals from 2006 to 2011. He made his debut in the 2006 Mohali Test against England where he claimed match figures of 7 for 97. "There is no regret; after all the cricketers I played with have retired," he said. "Only Dhoni is left! Baki sab done ho chuke hain. So, there is no sadness as such. Sabka time khatam ho chuka hain, gam hota jab saare khel rahe hote aur mein retire kar raha hota ["Everyone else has retired. I would have only been sad if they were still playing as I was about to retire"]. Munaf will be featuring in the upcoming T10 league in Dubai, and says that he would like to remain with the game as a coach. "I still can't believe I am quitting cricket as I don't know anything else. I understand only cricket."