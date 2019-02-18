Pak cricketers' photos removed from Jaipur stadium

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Rajasthan Cricketer Association has removed the photo of Pakistani cricketers from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium’s picture gallery.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a deadly terror attack on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Soon after the attack, Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was carried out by its suicide bomber.

Earlier, Cricket Club of India (CCI) had covered the portrait of Imran Khan at its Brabourne stadium headquarters in Mumbai.

Secretary Suresh Bafna said that the step was their way of condemning the barbaric attack on their security personnel.