 Pakistan ban Jamshed for one year in corruption probe
  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Pakistan ban Jamshed for one year in corruption probe

Pakistan ban Jamshed for one year in corruption probe

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 11, 2017 15:27 hrs
Jamshed

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to co-operate with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption, the governing body said on Monday.

Jamshed, who has played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February for violating the PCB's anti-corruption code.

"Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future," the PCB said on their official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old did not participate in the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL but is alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament earlier this year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device