Pakistan club cricketer dies after being struck by bouncer

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w

A Pakistani journalist, wrote on twitter that Ahmed died after he was hit by a bouncer. However, whether the batsman was wearning his helmet or not is still not clear.

Former Australian player Dean Jones expressed condolences via twitter.

Its so sad to hear.. Young Cricketer Zubair died in Mardan after Cricket ball hit on head during Cricket match. Condolences to his family -Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 16, 2017

Earlier, Australia vice-captain David Warner caused a major scare in the national camp after being hit by bouncer on the neck during intra-squad practice match in Darwin.

The incident took place on day two of the match in Darwin, which is Australia's final tune-up before departing for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Warner attempted a hook shot, but he misread a short-pitched delivery from team-mate Josh Hazlewood and was eventually struck on neck and fell to the ground. However, he was immediately assessed by team doctor Richard Saw and walked out of the nets session.

Warner however, took to social media on Wednesday and said that he is recovering well.