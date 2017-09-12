Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir blessed with baby girl

Image posted by Mohammed Amir on Facebook

As Pakistan celebrates the return of International Cricket, pacer Mohammed Amir and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday,

Amir shared the news through his Facebook post with the caption, "Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah! Mashallah."

The left-arm pacer, who is in England with his wife, will miss the T20I series against World XI to be played from September 12.

Amir has never played an international match in Pakistan, despite debuting in 2009.

The second and the third T20Is will be played on September 13 and 15, respectively. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device