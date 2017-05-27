Pakistan to play friendly T20 series against Afghanistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has announced that the national side will play two T20 matches against Afghanistan.

The 83-year-old, who was speaking at a press conference alongside Afghan Cricket Board chairman Atif Mashal, revealed that the short friendly series between the two sides could be played in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Sharjah.

However, the date of the two matches is yet to be decided as the two sides are preoccupied in their own commitments at the moment, reports the Dawn.

In an attempt to further strengthen relations between the two countries, the PCB also agreed to provide technical assistance to Afghanistan by giving training to curators, scorers, umpires and coaches. Meanwhile, Shaharyar said that Pakistan would try their best to help Afghanistan become a permanent member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).