'Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has potential to be No. 1 Test bowler'

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn heaped praise on Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, claiming that the latter has the potential to achieve the number one spot in the longest format of the game.

The 28-year-old had rocked the Australian batting line-up after picking up a ten-wicket haul in their recently-concluded second Test of the two-match series.

Steyn, who had held the number one spot for bowlers in the Test format, took to his Twitter handle to praise Abbas' performance. He tweeted, "I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas."

Meanwhile, former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif, former England captains Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingowodd also applauded the rising star. Pakistan registered a dominating 373-run victory over Australia, clinching the two-match Test series 1-0. The two teams will now face each other in a three-match T20 series from Octoberv 24 to 28.