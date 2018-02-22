Pandey and Dhoni were outstanding: Kohli

Former India skipper MS Dhoni blasted his second T20I hundred against South Africa in the second T20I match and showed that he is far from over when comes to batting.

India rode on some power packed batting to post 188/4 but the Proteas chased down the target to set a decider on Saturday. It was just not Dhoni who found form but also veteran Suresh Raina who made a valuable 24-ball 30.

It was an important knock for Raina as making a comeback into the national side, all eyes were on the southpaw.

However, Manish Pandey made a grand statement with a brilliant unbeaten 79 off 48 deliveries and along with Dhoni helped India post a commanding total on board. Although India lost the match owing to constant drizzle that made bowling difficult, India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on the middle-order. "Tough one for the bowlers. We were looking at 175 with the loss of early wickets. Manish and Raina batted well initially. Manish and MS were outstanding to get to 190. I thought that was a winning total. But the constant drizzle made it difficult from the 12th over onwards. Credit to the SA batsmen. Klaasen and Duminy really batted well," Kohli said at the post match presentation ceremony. "They were very positive. Good from the spectator point of view. You don't want play to be stopped. Once the game was continued in the first innings, we knew it was going to be continued throughout. You don't mind these things. We didn't have problems with that. There was a constant drizzle, wasn't too drastic at any stage. It was fine to play in. Not just the case with the short boundary, the ball travels here anyway," he added. Chasing a formidable target of 189 runs, the hosts romped home with eight balls to spare. The three-match series is now locked at 1-1. Klaasen brought up his maiden T20I half-century, producing an awe-inspiring show of power hitting to plunder 69 runs off just 30 balls. Duminy remained unbeaten on 64 runs off 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Explaining the loss Kohli said that it was difficult to grip the ball with the drizzle around. "With the drizzle, the wicket settled down. The ball was difficult to grip too. They took calculated risks. They targeted the short boundary and it came off for them. They deserve to win. We expect them to show some fight. They showed the passion which is needed to win games of cricket. They deserved to win tonight,” Kohli signed off.