Pant equals Dhoni's record of most catches in a Test

Adelaide: Young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Saturday equalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most catches by an Indian stumper as he took six catches during Australia's first innings at the Adelaide Oval here.

The 21-year-old took catches behind the stumps to get rid of Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine on the second day before accounting for Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood on Saturday.

He equalled the record after taking Hazlewood's catch off Mohammed Shami's ball in the first innings here.

Dhoni, in 2009, had achieved the feat during the Wellington Test against New Zealand.