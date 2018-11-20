PCB loses against BCCI in bilateral series case

Giving the decision in India's favour, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has dismissed the case filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB had filed a complaint against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not playing the bilateral series despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ICC made it clear that the decision pronounced is binding and non-appealable in nature.

The PCB had filed the case against BCCI, saying that the signed MoU guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

The hearing in the matter had taken place in the first week of October at the ICC headquarters in Dubai but it had ended with the Dispute Resolution Forum reserving its order in the case. India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since January 2013. Both the teams have, however, met several times in the multilateral events.