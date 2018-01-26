Pitch not dangerous, want to win this Test: Rahane

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the Wanderers pitch is not dangerous and that the Indian team wants to continue playing the Test match.

Players were taken off the field when Dean Elgar misjudged a Jasprit Bumrah back of length delivery that hit the South African opener on the helmet grill. Both captains had a closed-door meeting with the match referee as Stumps was called with South Africa on 17/1 with 224 runs still requiring to win the match.

Rahane, addressing the press, said, "We wanted to continue, the umpires said the decision is completely up to us. We told them our message is completely clear. We want to play."

When asked if he had batted on a more dangerous pitch, the India deputy said, "Many times, if you see in Mumbai club cricket. It is a challenging wicket. They prepared this wicket. We never told them to prepare a track like this. We want to play. What about them bowling short balls to our bowlers. When Ishant, Bhuvi, Sharma were batting, everyone was bowling bouncers. I dont think it is a dangerous wicket."

When asked if the ICC should come up with a guideline, he said, "I don't know about that. As a team, our focus was to play and get on with the game and that decision is completely up to the umpires. It was challenging. The wicket was similar for both teams. It was completely same for everyone. Our approach is that we want to play and we want to win this Test match."

"That ball (Elgar) was back of length, hard length. It kicked off slightly more bounce than usual. The bounce on this wicket is completely natural. Not dangerous, it is completely similar for both team. The umpires were checking on me because I got hit on the elbow and glove, they were telling me if you want to call your physio you can and take your time, dont be in a hurry.

When you are batting with the new ball it is challenging but you cannot call it a dangerous wicket. I dont think the wicket is too dangerous. I hope Dean Elgar is ok. When me and Virat were batting and me and Bhuvi, it was completely their (umpires) decision. We told them we want to continue playing. We didn't want to go back."

Indian manager Sunil Subramanium echoed similar words and said the final decision will be made before the start of tomorrow's game.

"We have not prepared this wicket. This is a South African wicket. We have come and played here. We have got the bowling arsenal to give it back. It's not a wicket we prepared. We have to come and play. Just like when they come to our country, we have to be prepared to play," Subramanium said.

"The match referee called me at tea time in case the wicket got dangerous, in which case both the captains would be consulted. We had the view that the wicket has been the same for all three days. Today we had the highest strike rates and the least wickets. We would like to continue playing. The match referee was fearful that in case the new ball was going to be taken, it might be behave dangerously.

The ball that hit Dean Elgar on his helmet was the reason play was called off today. We are willing to play. Umpires are the final judges on the fitness of the ground, regardless of the views of either of the captains. Tomorrow before the start of play we will be told. In between they will discuss - the match officials and the umpires," he signed off.