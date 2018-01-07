Police arrests man for stalking Tendulkar's daughter Sara

Reportedly, a 32-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police station after which the police nabbed the accused, who hails from Mahishadal.

The man identified as Debkumar Maity is alleged to have made 20 phone calls to Tendulkar's residence, proposing Sara for marriage. The stalker is believed to have threatened to kidnap her as well.

"I saw her on TV sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times...Have never seen her in person," said Debkumar Maiity, reported India Today. The stalker is likely be taken to Mumbai on transit remand on Sunday after being produced at the Haldia court. Meanwhile, the accused's family has claimed that the man is mentally unstable. "We had no idea how he got embroiled in this case. Even at home he used to torture his parents. He lost his father recently. He has been undergoing medical treatment for his condition for last eight years," one of the relatives was quoted as saying. A diary has also been recovered from his home in which the accused has scribbled Sara's name. Debkumar Maity will undergo a medical test to determine whether he is mentally stable but it still remains to be seen as to how he got the telephone number of Tendulkar's house.