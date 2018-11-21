Ponting, Clarke fit to replace Australian batting coach: Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has suggested the name of former skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke among others to replace Graeme Hick as the batting coach of the side.

Calling for change, Warne said that the players are committing same mistakes all the time under Hick. Mark Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey are fit contenders for the role of batting coach, he has said.

"The one thing I would say is...Australian cricket over the last 25-30 years has had some terrific batsmen. Graeme Hick has been there for the last few years and seen that the players are making the same mistakes all the time; it's time for a change," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Warne, as saying.

"Whether it be Mark Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey ... I'm sure any of those guys could do it. We've had great cricketers for the past 25 years and they [should] be around the cricket team more often. Get Glenn McGrath with the bowlers ... there are so many opportunities," he added. Warne further criticized Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer for attempting to reduce the duration of the bans given to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their roles in the ball-tampering during a Test series against South Africa in March. "I think once the bans were in place, even though I thought they were too harsh at the time, you can't overrule them. I was disappointed Greg Dyer and the Players' Association even did that, unfortunately. You can't overturn them because Australia's cricketers are playing so badly," Warne said. Australia have lost 18 matches out of the last 24 clashes that they had across all the formats.