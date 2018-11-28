Ponting picks Australia XI, India's bowling attack for Adelaide Test

Ricky Ponting's XI for Adelaide Test: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (c/wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has picked the team he would want to take the field against India in the opening Test at Adelaide, starting December 6.

As expected, Punter went with the Aussie pace trio, a spinner in Nathan Lyon and an all-rounder in Mitch Marsh while Tim Paine, the skipper would don the gloves. The surprise however came in Pointing's choice of openers for the first Test.

In a chat with cricket.com.au Ponting said, "Victoria don't want to break up their opening partnership – I think they should for Aaron Finch's benefit. I think they should let him open for one game and slide Travis Dean (Head) down. Just to give him red ball (practice) opening the batting before he goes into the Test match."

"If the coach asked Aaron Finch where he'd rather bat, I'm sure he'd say he'd want to open. Finch is a bit of an anomaly really that the last few years he's done most of his batting for Victoria in the middle order. Then because they go to the UAE where conditions probably weren't going to be that new-ball friendly they gave him the chance to open."

And as Finch's opening partner, Ponting wants to play Harris who scored 437 runs at an average of 87 in four Shield games this summer.

"Things didn't really work out for him in WA (but) he decides to move to Victoria and his last few seasons have been very good," Ponting said.

"No batsmen have really dominated domestic Sheffield Shield cricket over the last few years but if you look at the numbers and the way he's performed this year, he deserves his chance to be opening the batting."

And in the Indian camp, Ponting favours Kuldeep Yadav to seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin for the Test opener. Ponting said that he would play a wrist-spinner to pick up wickets in Australian conditions, though Ashwin is a match-winner on his own day.

“I would go with Kuldeep. I know what Ashwin can do, he can bowl tight but I’m not very sure how many wickets he can get in Australian conditions, especially staying in Adelaide and then going to Perth. Will play a leg-spinner in these conditions,” he added.

Surprisingly, Ponting left out pacers Ishant Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah and instead chose quicks who have the ability to swing the ball.

“Will keep Bumrah on the ice, Yadav offers bit more with the brand new ball and Shami potentially with the reverse swing,” Ponting said.

“Their fast bowling brigade would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. Probably the attack I would go with. Shami is a very good reverse swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar is very good with the brand new ball,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.