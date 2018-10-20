Praveen Kumar announces his retirement

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has decided to retire from all forms of the game. The Uttar Pradesh speedster played 84 internationals from 2007 to 2012.

"I have no regrets. Dil sey khela, dil sey bowling daala (I played and bowled with my heart). There are good bowlers waiting in the wings back in UP and I don't want their careers to be affected," Praveen told the Indian Express." Mein kheloonga toh ek ka jagah jayega, (If I play, one spot would go); it's important to think of other players' future as well. My time is over and I have accepted it. I'm happy and thankful to god for giving me this chance."

The seamer made his debut in 2007 against Pakistan in Jaipur but is known for his memorable performance in the 2007-08 CB series final where he helped India lift the trophy. Interestingly, Kumar was named in the 2011 World Cup squad but had to be replaced by Sreesanth after getting injured before the campaign started. He plans to be associated with the game in some capacity. "I want to become a bowling coach. People know that I have this knowledge. I think it's an area which I can work dil se (dedicatedly), I can pass on this experience to the young ones."