Pravin Amre resigns from Mumbai Cricket Association

Former India cricketer Pravin Amre on Friday resigned from the managing committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Amre took this step in order to avoid conflict of interest as per Lodha Committee recommendations for cricket bodies in India, as he has also been recently appointed as the head of talent Hunt for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from the managing committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) with immediate effect," Amre wrote in his resignation letter.

He added, "I have just been appointed the Head of Talent hunt for Delhi Daredevils and it was only in fitness of things that I stand down from the MCA. This I believe is the ideal way to avoid being considered a fit case for conflict of interest as per the guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel recommendations." Amre had played 11 Test matches for India between 1991 and 1999.