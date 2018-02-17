Prithivi Shaw in Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare knockouts

Mumbai: India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw has been named in the 16-member Mumbai squad for the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare 50-over domestic tournament, to be played in Delhi from February 21.

In Chennai, Shaw had featured in four games and scored two fifties in the league stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Aditya Tare-led Mumbai team led includes regulars Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad and Akhil Herwadkar.

Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh qualified from Group C for the knockouts.

Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra, Prithvi Shaw