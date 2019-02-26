Prithvi Shaw blitz in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India opening batsman Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a blazing 47-ball 71, taking Mumbai to an easy six-wicket win against Goa during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Indore.

In his knock, the 19-year-old smashed seven sixes and five boundaries as Mumbai chased down the target of 141 runs in just 18.2 overs on Monday.

Goa opted to bat after winning the toss but could only post 140.

In reply, Mumbai got off to a good start as the openers Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane put on a 95-run stand for the first wicket.

On returning from a left ankle injury, Shaw had sprung a series of low scores, managing 10, eight and a golden duck in previous three matches of the ongoing tournament. Shaw was forced to miss series against West Indies and Australia.