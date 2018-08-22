Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari included for last two England Tests

After India's comprehensive 203-run victory over England on Wednesday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee met in Nottingham to pick the Indian squad for the remaining two Tests of the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Young Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been included in the squad while struggling Murali Vijay was given the axe.

Complete Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari