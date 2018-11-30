Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Adelaide Test

Team India suffered a jolt on Friday with young Test opener Prithvi Shaw being ruled out of the opening match against Australia in Adelaide due to an ankle injury.

Prithvi was carried off the field after he rolled over his left ankle while attempting a catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary on Day 3 of the Tour game against the Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

BCCI release said that Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury which has sidelined him. He is expected to undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest.