Prithvi Shaw set to return in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw is all set to make a comeback in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained in December, last year.

The 19-year-old had played an impressive centurion knock in his debut Test against West Indies in 2018 but was ruled out of the Australia Test series due to an ankle injury.

Right-arm pacer Ishant Sharma will also be back in the domestic competition after having a brilliant run against Australia which helped India win the Border Gavaskar trophy. The Delhi player will begin his campaign in the tournament with a match against Jharkhand on February 21, ESPNcricinfo reported.

While Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Mumbai team, Wriddhiman Saha is also in line to play for Bengal. Other notable players who are likely to be seen in the T20 tournament include Ravichandran Ashwin (Tamil Nadu), Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka), Manish Pandey and Karun Nair. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is slated to be held from February 21 to March 14.