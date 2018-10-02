'Prithvi Shaw should play his natural game'

Rajkot: India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said Prithvi Shaw, who was included in the team for the upcoming two Test matches against the West Indies should bat like the way he is doing in the domestic and India A circuit.

Prithvi was also included in the Test team for the last two matches against England but did not get the chance to display his skills. This time, he could be in the scheme of things.

"I am happy for Shaw. I have seen him since his young days, we used to practise together, he is an attacking opener and done well for India A and got the reward," Rahane told reporters here.

"I wish him good luck and I am sure he will do well. I just want him to play as he has been doing for Mumbai and India A and I think he will be fine," the vice-captain added. Rahane said these two matches are the opportunity for the young players like Prithvi, Mayanak Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their talent. "It is a good opportunity particularly for youngsters like Prithivi, Mayank and (Mohammed) Siraj as they have all done well in domestic cricket. It is all about going out there and giving your best without thinking much about future," he said. Rahane further said in order to dominate the visitors the team needs to adapt to the conditions quickly. "Here we have to see how the wicket behaves, it is hot here, so we have to adapt to the conditions quickly during the practice sessions," Rahane said.