 Prithvi Shaw slams fifth first-class ton, inches closer to
  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Prithvi Shaw slams fifth first-class ton, inches closer to Tendulkar's record

Prithvi Shaw slams fifth first-class ton, inches closer to Tendulkar's record

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 17, 2017 15:55 hrs
prithvi_shaw

Young cricket sensation Prithvi Shaw slammed yet another century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Andhra at the CSR Sarma College ground at Ongole on Friday.

The 18-year old playing just his seventh first-class match registered his fifth first-class hundred as Shaw continued to attract the attention of national selectors.

Shaw made a 173-ball 114 and his innings was studded with 14 hits to the fence and a six. Mumbai kept losing wickets right from the start but Shaw counterattacked as Mumbai rode on Shaw's century.

So far among the Indian batsmen, only one player had more first-class hundreds at the age of 18 - maestro Sachin Tendulkar who had seven three figure scores.

Barring Shaw, the Mumbai top-order failed to take off as the likes of Shreyas Iyer and skipper Aditya Tare didn't trouble the scorers.

Although Mumbai were in trouble, Shaw's remarkable fifth Ranji Trophy century has once again made headlines.

Before this game, Shaw slammed his fourth century against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar.

The 17-year old, who has been talked of highly ever since he made his debut in the last season, struck a breezy 105 studded with 18 boundaries and added 136 valuable runs for the second wicket with experienced Ajinkya Rahane (49).

Shaw had announced his arrival in Ranji Trophy by scoring a century on debut against Tamil Nadu in the semifinal in the 2016-'17 season.

In the match, Odisha, electing to bowl, started on a promising note dismissing Akhil Herwadkar (14) in the sixth over itself, but Shaw and Rahane who came together then averted any further damage as they batted mixing caution and agression.

Shaw, in particular, scored at an impressive strike rate of 68.63 and looked strong before falling leg before to Basant Mohanty in the 44th over. Mumbai's progress slowed down after the dismissal of Shaw as the team scored only 108 runs in the next 46 overs.

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports