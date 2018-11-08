Prithvi Shaw trains with Sachin Tendulkar for the Australian tour

After recovering from an elbow injury, talented opener Prithvi Shaw has started training for the Australian tour. On Tuesday, the batsman was training at the MIG club in Mumbai where he was joined by the great Sachin Tendulkar who helped him out in his preparations.

According to a report in Times of India, Tendulkar gave throw-downs to Shaw with a wet rubber ball and shared some tips about batting on bouncy Australian wickets.

“Tendulkar, Prashant Shetty and Jagdish Chavan all gave throw-downs to him at MIG for about an hour. Tendulkar and Chavan gave throw-downs to him with a wet rubber ball on a tarpaulin (used to protect the wicket against rain), in order to prepare him for the Australian tour. Because of Prithvi, Tendulkar came about an hour early to MIG (the batting great is running the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy at MIG.

“Tendulkar was sharing a few tips with Shaw about batting in Australia too. Shaw has begun his routine by batting against the rubber ball on Monday and practiced on Wednesday (Diwali) too,” a source told TOI on Wednesday. Tendulkar even admired Shaw’s quality of learning things fast. “Whatever I have seen of him, he’s been a fast learner,” said the 45-year-old. Shaw who slammed a century on his Test debut sustained an elbow injury during the Deodhar Trophy. He is expected to open the batting for India in the first Test in Adelaide which starts on December 6.