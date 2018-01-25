Proteas name Ngidi, Zondo in ODI squad

South Africa have named uncapped fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and batsman Khaya Zondo for the first three ODIs of the six-match series against India to begin from February 1.

IND v SA - Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

Ngidi has not featured in any ODIs and missed the series against Sri Lanka due to a rib injury, while Zondo was picked for the India tour in 2015, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Pacer Morne Morkel and all-rounder Chris Morris, who missed the ODI series against Bangladesh due to injury, have also been included in the squad announced on Thursday. South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device